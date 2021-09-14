Covid-19: How many people in Glasgow are eligible for a booster jab

Covid-19 booster jabs are set to be offered to everyone in the UK over the age of 50.

What’s happening: Health secretary Savid Javid announced earlier today that the UK Government would be accepting recommendations from vaccine experts and would be starting a programme of booster jabs in England.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced hours later that the same scheme would also be launched in Scotland from next week.

As well as those over the age of 50, the booster shots will also be offered to younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and social care workers.

How many people in Glasgow will be offered it: According to the National Records of Scotland, in 2020 Glasgow had 193,447 residents aged 50 and over.

There is no information available about how many younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and social care workers there are in Glasgow, though.

What about the jabs: Booster jags will be given no earlier than six months after the second dose.

Most will be Pfizer, regardless of the type of vaccine someone received as their first two doses.

A half dose of Moderna will also be used as an alternative, again regardless of the vaccine received previously.