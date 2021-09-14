You can now explore 19th century Glasgow thanks to a new interactive website.

St Andrew’s Cathedral was constructed in 1817.

What is it: Glasgow City Heritage Trust has developed a website which allows users to find out more about city landmarks - those that are still here and those that have been lost over time - and what life was like at the time.

It was made using Thomas Sulman’s 1864 map of the city. It is rumoured that he took a hot air balloon above Glasgow, which allowed him to draw a detailed map.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the map as a background, users can learn more about the development of Glasgow, the second city of the British Empire.

What is on the map: The website covers the history of 19th century Glasgow landmarks, including Tobacco Merchants House and St Andrew’s Cathedral, providing details about their history and who designed them.

It also allows users to see buildings which have been lost over time. Buildings include the Theatre Royal - demolished to make way for the St Enoch’s station - and Elgin Place Church - demolished following a fire in 2004.

Buildings constructed in the 50 years following the creation of the map are detailed. You can find out more about how Pavilion Theatre, City Chambers and Glasgow School of Art were built.

What else does the site do: It features videos about areas of Glasgow, providing more details about life at the time.

The heritage trust also wants users to share their own memories and stories about Glasgow. This will be sent to the team and then added to the map.