Since mid-September, young Scots aged 12-15 have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

Thousands of Glasgow teens have had the Covid-19 jab.

A dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been offered to all children and young people aged 12-15 who are not already covered by existing advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The aim is to reduce disruption to education caused by Covid-19 cases.

How many young people in Glasgow have had a vaccine?

The most recent data, which covers up to October 17, shows that 8782 Glaswegians aged 12-15 have been given the vaccine.

There are 22,779 young people in that age bracket in the city, meaning 38.6 per cent have been given a jab.

How does that compare to the rest of Scotland and England?

Dumfries and Galloway tops the jab table, as 63 per cent of its 12-15 year olds have had a vaccine.

Out of all of the councils north and south of the border (not including Wales) Glasgow ranks 32nd.

Why is it important to given young people the vaccine?

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, covering the week starting October 11, shows that people in the 0-14 age bracket were the most likely to have Covid-19.

For every 100,000 young males in that age group, 482.7 had Covid-19. For young women, that figure rose to 503.7 cases per 100,000 people.