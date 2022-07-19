Covid in Glasgow: 10 areas with highest infection rates

The latest information from Public Health Scotland indicates that the number of positive Covid-19 cases is levelling out, after recent weeks where the numbers have been steadily increasing.
According to the data, there were 1975 positive cases in Glasgow between July 3 and July 9, up from the 1948 the week prior.
However, while the number of cases has risen, it is just a small increase - especially when compared to the three figure increases we’ve seen in recent weeks.
The Covid-19 rate is now 310.7 cases per 100,000 people in Glasgow, lower than the surrounding counties.
Renfrewshire has a case rate of 371.3, while East Renfrewshire has a rate of 361.2.
Here are the 10 areas with the highest rates of infection.
10. Maryhill East - 494.9 cases per 100,000 people
9. Summerston North - 496.8 cases per 100,000 people
8. City Centre South - 502.3 cases per 100,000 people
7. Kelvindale - 507.1 cases per 100,000 people
6. Kingspark South - 530.2 cases per 100,000 people
5. Pollok North and East - 539.6 cases per 100,000 people
4. Crookston South - 550.8 cases per 100,000 people
3. Mount Florida - 562.7 cases per 100,000 people
2. Milton East - 565 cases per 100,000 people
1. Yoker North - 644.3 cases per 100,000 people
Sighthill, as usual, did not have enough Covid-19 cases to be given a case rate.
Riddrie and Hogganfield had the lowest infection rate in Glasgow, at 88.1 cases per 100,000 people.