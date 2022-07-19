Covid in Glasgow: 10 areas with highest infection rates

Covid-19 infection rates in Glasgow are levelling out, new data shows.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:16 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The latest information from Public Health Scotland indicates that the number of positive Covid-19 cases is levelling out, after recent weeks where the numbers have been steadily increasing.

According to the data, there were 1975 positive cases in Glasgow between July 3 and July 9, up from the 1948 the week prior.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

However, while the number of cases has risen, it is just a small increase - especially when compared to the three figure increases we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Most Popular

Scotland’s coronavirus-related death toll has passed 15,000, new figures have revealed.

The Covid-19 rate is now 310.7 cases per 100,000 people in Glasgow, lower than the surrounding counties.

Renfrewshire has a case rate of 371.3, while East Renfrewshire has a rate of 361.2.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest rates of infection.

10. Maryhill East - 494.9 cases per 100,000 people

9. Summerston North - 496.8 cases per 100,000 people

8. City Centre South - 502.3 cases per 100,000 people

7. Kelvindale - 507.1 cases per 100,000 people

6. Kingspark South - 530.2 cases per 100,000 people

5. Pollok North and East - 539.6 cases per 100,000 people

4. Crookston South - 550.8 cases per 100,000 people

3. Mount Florida - 562.7 cases per 100,000 people

2. Milton East - 565 cases per 100,000 people

1. Yoker North - 644.3 cases per 100,000 people

Sighthill, as usual, did not have enough Covid-19 cases to be given a case rate.

Riddrie and Hogganfield had the lowest infection rate in Glasgow, at 88.1 cases per 100,000 people.

GlasgowPublic Health ScotlandCovid-19