Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK, with the rolling seven-day average increasing for eight consecutive days to 339.3 per 100,000 people.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn.

Much of Glasgow is seeing an increase in infections too.

Analysis by GlasgowWorld shows Covid cases rose in 132 out of the area’s 136 neighbourhoods in the week to August 22.

Across Glasgow as a whole, the rate of infection was at 469.4 per 100,000 people in the week to August 22, the 31st highest out of the UK’s 380 councils and a rise of 161 per cent from the rate of 180 seen the week before.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to August 22.

10 - Mount Florida saw a 475 per cent rise in Covid infections - 523.3 cases per 100,000 people.

9 - Toryglen and Oatlands also saw a 475 per cent rise in Covid infections - 675.1 cases per 100,000 people.

8. Glenwood South had a 480 per cent rise in Covid infections - 585.5 cases per 100,000 people.

7. Kelvindale South noted a 483.3 per cent rise in Covid infections - 567.6 cases per 100,000 people.

6. City Centre West had a 514.3 per cent rise in Covid infections - 757.6 cases per 100,000 people.

5. Drumry East saw a 625 per cent rise in Covid infections - 874.3 cases per 100,000 people/

4. Cardonald West and Central also had a 625 per cent rise in Covid infections - 561.8 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Scotstoun South and West saw a 633.3 per cent rise in Covid infections - 604.9 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh had a 662.5 per cent rise in Covid infections - 580.2 cases per 100,000 people.