Covid in Glasgow: Hospitalisations from Covid at highest since February 2021

Hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 have reached their highest number in Glasgow since February 2021.

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that 475 people are in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals as a result of Covid-19.

That is the highest number since February 8, 2021, when 476 people were in hospital. The highest recorded figure for hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 is 566, back in January 2021.

Hospitalisations in Glasgow are still rising.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has far more hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 than any other part of Scotland. The second highest figure is 191 in NHS Lothian.

How many people are in ICU?

The number of people in ICU as a result of Covid-19 is also on the rise. At the moment, 12 people are in the ICU in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. That’s the highest since October 2021.

How many Covid-19 cases have there been in Glasgow?