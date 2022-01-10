Covid in Glasgow: Hospitalisations from Covid at highest since February 2021

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that 475 people are in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals as a result of Covid-19.
That is the highest number since February 8, 2021, when 476 people were in hospital. The highest recorded figure for hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 is 566, back in January 2021.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has far more hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 than any other part of Scotland. The second highest figure is 191 in NHS Lothian.
How many people are in ICU?
The number of people in ICU as a result of Covid-19 is also on the rise. At the moment, 12 people are in the ICU in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. That’s the highest since October 2021.
How many Covid-19 cases have there been in Glasgow?
According to the official data, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has registered 273,319 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic - that is out of 1,056,837 positive cases in Scotland.