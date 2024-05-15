Dementia Action Week 2024: The Average Cost of Dementia Care In Glasgow Totals £1,080

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data from care home marketplace Lottie has found that the average cost of dementia care in Glasgow totals £1,080, as demand for elderly dementia care has surged by 25% in the last 12 months.

With demand for dementia care on the rise across the city, Lottie’s new care home cost data has found that the average cost of dementia care in Glasgow in 2024 totals £1,080 per week.

This Dementia Action Week 2024 (13th—19th May), Hannah Karim, Senior Care Expert Manager at Lottie, is raising awareness of how to communicate positively with a loved one living with dementia as demand for elderly dementia care surges across Glasgow.

3 Things Not to Say to Someone Living With Dementia

“Good communication with someone living with dementia extends beyond words. Nonverbal actions like body language, facial expressions, and gestures can help you better communicate with your loved one. Try to approach every conversation with a clear and calm tone, open body language, and allow your loved one to set the pace.

Positive communication is a key part of living well after a dementia diagnosis. It can increase self-esteem and overall wellbeing by reducing frustrations and maintaining dignity,” shares Hannah Karim.

“As a carer for someone living with dementia, it can feel frustrating at times when you lose the ability to communicate with your loved one, so it’s equally as important to make sure you support yourself.

That’s why, during Dementia Action Week 2024, we want to raise awareness of the importance of speaking about dementia, not just for those living with it but also for those around them, as a diagnosis also impacts family and friends,” concludes Hannah Karim.

Here’s 5 Things Not To Say To Someone With Dementia, According To A Care Expert

1. Avoid asking if they remember

For most people with dementia, memory problems will become more persistent and impact their everyday lives. Whilst it’s tempting to try to help your loved one’s memory, it can cause a lot of distress.

Avoid saying ‘remember when…’ to jog their memory. Instead, you can talk more openly about the past and lead the conversation. A more suitable and calm approach would be ‘I remember when…’, as this can ease them into an open conversation where they can join in if they feel comfortable.

2. Try not to get frustrated

Caring for someone with dementia can be very rewarding, but it may be challenging. It’s understandable to feel frustrated and even angry sometimes.

Watch out for signs you’re feeling frustrated, such as shortness of breath, chest pains, or a lack of patience. Remove yourself from the stressful situation and try some relaxation techniques, including mindfulness, or head outdoors for a quick walk.

Dementia can affect a person’s behaviour, and your loved one may become agitated or aggressive. Try not to take their aggressive behaviour personally. Reassure them that you are here for them and redirect your loved one towards a familiar object, as this can help to bring them comfort.

3. Don’t refer to them as ‘suffering’

The way we communicate and talk about dementia has a direct effect on how people living with this condition feel. Using phrases like ‘suffering from dementia’ or ‘a victim of dementia’ is negative and can have a profound impact on the person with dementia, as well as their loved ones.

Instead, use respectful language to show that dementia isn’t a defining aspect in their life. For example, say ‘a person with dementia’ or ‘living with dementia’.

4. Don’t stop spending time together

Often, the best part of your loved one’s day is spending time with you. Although it can be a challenge and feel overwhelming, it’s so important to spend time together. The feelings you get from relaxing and having fun together can shape the rest of their day. Your visits have more lasting power than you think and can influence how they feel and even how they eat.

Remember: even if it’s a slower pace than what you’re used to, you’re making memories together.

5. Avoid talking differently to them

Although no harm is intended, sometimes you may find that you speak differently to your loved one who has dementia. Speaking in a child-like tone can come across as patronising and demeaning and may leave your loved one feeling irritated, overwhelmed, or anxious.

