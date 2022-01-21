Dementia training for people in Clydesdale

The advent of Zoom meetings means more people than ever before can access the training.

The charity’s dementia training project runs three tailored programmes.

Dementia Awareness covers topics relevant to understanding dementia and being inclusive of those living with the condition.

Dementia Inclusion is designed to support clubs, groups and community organisations to carry out their activities in ways which enable people living with dementia to be included and involved as fully as possible.

And the Dementia Carers’ Rights workshop can help unpaid carers of those living with dementia better understand their rights and how to access them.

With new dates available from January to March, Age Scotland is encouraging local people to sign up now.

In an effort to ensure training opportunities are as accessible and inclusive as possible, the charity also offers a self-study platform which allows carers to learn about their rights when it is convenient for them.

Sandra Brown, Age Scotland’s dementia training co-ordinator, said: “With around 93,000 people in Scotland living with dementia and this number forecast to increase over the next decade, early diagnosis of the condition is crucial and can help improve the quality of life for people living with dementia.

“Our free, accessible training seeks to raise awareness of dementia, the signs and symptoms and how to be inclusive of people living with the condition.

“We’re also proud to offer free, accessible training for unpaid carers to ensure they have a greater understanding of their rights and how to access them. There’s strong evidence that many carers are unaware of their rights and this lack of knowledge may be a barrier in accessing vital support.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, our team has been delivering training online via Zoom. The online element means people from more remote communities can take part just as easily as people from larger towns and cities where in-person training would have taken place. It’s also a chance to bring people from different areas together for a very worthwhile exchange of ideas.”