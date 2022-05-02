Do I have Covid-19? Latest coronavirus symptoms explained

New guidance has been introduced for people suffering with Covid-19 symptoms in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that, from now on, you no longer have to do a test even if you have coronavirus symptoms and you don’t have to self-isolate.

The latest guidance from the Scottish Government is that people with symptoms should stay at home until they feel well enough to return to normal life - as would be the case with other viruses.

The list of coronavirus symptoms in Scotland has also been expanded, bringing it more into line with the list for the rest of the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the symptoms you should watch out for if you think you have Covid-19.

These are the latest Covid-19 symptoms.

What are the Covid-19 symptoms?

The guidance on the NHS Inform website is that people showing the symptoms of a respiratory infection (such as coronavirus) and have a high temperature, or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, should remain at home and avoid contact with other people.

Here is the list of coronavirus symptoms:

- continuous cough

- high temperature, fever or chills

- loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell

- shortness of breath

- unexplained tiredness, lack of energy

- muscle aches or pains that are not due to exercise

- not wanting to eat or not feeling hungry

- headache that's unusual or longer lasting than usual

- sore throat, stuffy or runny nose

- diarrhoea

- feeling sick or being sick

How do I treat my symptoms?

People who are showing symptoms are advised to drink fluids to keep themselves hydrated, get plenty of rest, wear loose, comfortable clothing to keep themselves warm, and to take over-the-counter medications, like paracetamol.

The NHS Inform website also states: “Antibiotics are not recommended for viral respiratory infections. They’ll not relieve your symptoms or speed up your recovery.

“You might continue to have a cough or feel tired after your other symptoms have improved. This does not mean that you’re still infectious.”

For more information about Covid-19 symptoms, visit the NHS Inform website.

What are the symptoms of Long Covid?

Unfortunately, some people who get Covid-19 are going to have Long Covid. There are a mix of symptoms, from ear, nose and throat problems, to issues with breathing and the heart.

Here is the list of symptoms for Long Covid:

- breathlessness

- cough

- chest tightness and/or pain

- heart palpitations

- brain fog

- headache

- broken sleep

- pins and needles

- dizziness

- sudden confusion

- difficulties moving around

- difficulties or changes to your sight

- abdominal pain

- feeling sick

- diarrhoea

- weight loss and/or reduced appetite

- muscle and joint pain

- symptoms of depression or anxiety

- loss of taste and/or smell

- ringing in the ears

- earache

- sore throat

- skin rash

- hair loss