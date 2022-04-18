New rules have been introduced on Covid-19 testing in Scotland.

One of the latest changes made by the Scottish Government means that from today (Monday) people without Covid-19 symptoms will no longer be asked to take regular lateral flow tests.

It is part of the Test and Protect Transition Plan, which shows how testing will become more targeted.

Another change to the Test and Protect rules is the end of free lateral flow devices for the purpose of twice weekly testing.

There were 5,513 new cases today.

While these changes have been made, people with symptoms should still self-isolate and get a PCR test, and vaccinated close contacts of someone with Covid-19 should still test daily for seven days.

The latest update from the Scottish Government also explains: “People who have symptoms of Covid-19 will still be able to book PCR tests in the usual way until April 30.

“From that date, test sites will close and people with symptoms will no longer be advised that they need to seek a test. The public health advice for people who feel unwell will be to stay at home until they feel better, to reduce the risk of infecting other people.”

The change comes on the same day that the law on wearing masks in indoor settings - including shops, restaurants and on public transport - has been ended.