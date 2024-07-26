Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Greece travel warning has been issued as there has been a surge in Covid hospitalisations in the country due to an outbreak of the new FLiRT variant of the virus.

The National Public Health Organization EODY has reported a significant increase in hospital admissions in Greece with 669 new COVID-19 patients admitted from July 8 to 14 2024. The latest epidemiological report from EODY reveals that 12 patients required ventilator support, including a child under 9 years old. Tragically, 26 Covid-patients lost their lives in the same week.

EODY is urging vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to strictly adhere to respiratory infection prevention measures. They also advise seeking immediate medical advice if symptoms are experienced to ensure prompt treatment.

Last week, Metaxas oncology hospital in Athens reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing and testing for patients and accompanying persons. UK Health Safety Agency has issued a stark warning saying: "If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as Covid-19, and you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, until you no longer have a high temperature (if you had one) or until you no longer feel unwell."

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

continuous cough

high temperature, fever or chills

loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell

shortness of breath

unexplained tiredness, lack of energy

muscle aches or pains that are not due to exercise

not wanting to eat or not feeling hungry

headache that is unusual or longer lasting than usual

sore throat, stuffy or runny nose

diarrhoea, feeling sick or being sick

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry situation centre is concerned about the outbreak in Greece which sits on its borders. It said: “In this regard and considering the large number of Bulgarian citizens visiting the country during the summer period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends strict compliance with preventive and hygienic measures in the context of the spread of the disease.”

Health officials are keeping a close eye on the situation to control the spread of the FLiRT variant. Throughout the pandemic, Greece has seen fluctuating infection rates, resulting in periodic waves and varying levels of restrictions.

Metaxa Hospital director, Sarantos Efstathopoulos, previously detailed the robust measures being implemented to combat Covid-19 infection rates, which include obligatory mask usage in all indoor areas of the facility, particularly patient wards, along with enforced hygiene protocols. There will be limits on patient visitors a maximum of two per patient must adhere to passes issued by the nursing service, ensuring that they don't visit simultaneously.

Rapid testing every 48 hours is mandatory for patients companions and outpatient visitors. Staff members showing potential symptoms of the virus are also compelled to undertake these rapid tests.