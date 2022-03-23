Glasgow helps Ukraine: NHS staff collect essentials for refugees arriving in Scotland

Staff from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s blood screening service have been collecting essentials that will be put to good use by the first Ukrainian refugees now arriving in Scotland.

The team, based at the Templeton Business Centre in Glasgow, collected items including food, nappies and baby goods, toiletries and sanitary products, as well basic medicines, before donating the items to city charity, Refuweegee, as the first arrivals from Ukraine come to the city.

‘Difficult to watch’

Frances Stewart, team lead within the Screening Department, said: “It’s been difficult to watch the news night after night and see the terrible tragedy unfold in the Ukraine. Families being torn apart, people losing their homes and loved ones – and having to flee with only the clothes on their backs. We wanted to help and everyone was only too happy to help and get on board.

“We quickly realised that it was not clothes and blankets or food that were needed, but practical items like first aid kits, nappies, medicines and toiletries that would be most useful to the children and families making their way out of the conflict zones. After putting the call out to our department and then the wider building, within a few days we had heaps of items.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff have been collecting essentials.

“We contacted a lot of businesses and charities, but in true Glasgow style the city had stepped up so much so, that a lot of places had to stop taking collections. We came across Refuweegee, a Glasgow-based charity which is passionate about helping refugees settle into their new surroundings. One of the ways they do this is by providing welcome packs to families. They explained that our goods will be used to provide families with these much needed essentials. It really is great to see that charities like this exist to show people seeking a safe place to rebuild their lives that as a city we care, that they are welcome and that they are now safe.”

‘Small act of kindness’

Allison McCreath, also from the Screening Team, initiated the charitable collection.

She said: “The hope is that our donation helps to show a small act of kindness to the people of Ukraine when they are going through such an unthinkable time in their lives.”

Selina Hales, founder and chief executive of Refuweegee, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Screening Team for their kindness and generosity. As the first Ukrainians fleeing the war arrive in Glasgow, we are offering a warm welcome and practical support to help them settle. Every act of kindness will go a long way to helping those impacted by terrible trauma.

“Refuweegee has been welcoming people from all over the world for a number of years now and we are delighted to be able to pass on these much needed donations to people from Ukraine and many other countries around the world.