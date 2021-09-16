Glasgow MSP warns of ‘crisis’ in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services

Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill has warned of a “crisis” in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, after new figures revealed that 2838 young people in Greater Glasgow and Clyde are waiting for treatment.

Thousands of young Glaswegians are waiting for help.

What do the stats show: The statistics for the end of July 2021 show that of the children and young people on the waiting list, only 56.1 per cent in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde had been waiting less than 18 weeks, despite the Scottish Government’s target stating that 90 per cent of patients should be seen within 18 weeks.

During the quarter ending July 2021, 22.1 per cent of young people referred to CAMHS in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had their referral rejected.

What does the MSP think: Commenting, MSP Pauline McNeill said: “These figures need to be a wake-up call for the Scottish Government.

“Staff are working tirelessly to try and keep these vital services going, but NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde simply cannot cope.