Glasgow registers lowest number of Covid cases in almost 6 months

Glasgow has registered its lowest number of Covid cases in a seven-day period in almost six months, according to Public Health Scotland data.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information from the Public Health Scotland website shows that there were 1542 cases registered between April 25 and May 1.

The last time a figure for a seven-day period was lower than that was back in November 2021, when 1534 cases were identified between the 21st and 27th.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, there have been two waves of cases - first when Omicron hit the UK, and the second in March when the BA.2 subvariant took over as the dominant strain.

The figure news comes after another big change was made to the Covid-19 rules in Scotland. People are now no longer required to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus and do not have to take a test if they feel unwell.

You no longer need to self-isolate if you have Covid.

With people no longer required to test, it means that accurate data will no longer be available.

Which areas have the highest Covid rates?

While Covid rates across Glasgow have been dropping, some neighbourhoods are still showing higher rates than others.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest number of Covid cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 384 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Battlefield - 390 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 396 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Drumry West - 397 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Dennistoun - 405 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Braidfauld - 434 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Mount Florida - 450 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Woodside - 457 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Drumchapel North - 462 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Nitshill - 523 cases per 100,000 residents