Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

While stressing that patients will only be allowed to go home if it is safe for them to do so, the board admits that "sustained pressure" on health and social care staff means that relatives may be asked to step and perform the duties performed by carers on home visits "when necessary."

The public appeal which was launched ahead of the Easter weekend came from Marianne Hayward, Programme Director for Discharge without Delay in Lanarkshire

She said:“We are appealing for families and carers – particularly of those coming out of hospital – to be as flexible, responsive and supportive as possible at this time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As has been well-publicised, pressures are particularly pronounced in our three acute sites, University Hospitals Hairmyres, Wishaw and Monklands.

“To help us reduce ongoing strain on resources and focus on the most medically unwell, we may ask for the public’s help, for family, carers and friends of someone in need of care at home to help out.

"Tasks may include dressing, cleaning and cooking.

"The letter we sent out explains current pressures mean there are challenges in meeting care needs across the area.

"It also reiterates that, following an assessment of needs, our teams will work with patients to ensure they have a safe level of care.

“Overall, the crucial point is that we are asking for flexibility and support to help achieve a safe and appropriate discharge.

“We are hugely thankful for the public’s understanding at what continues to be an exceptionally testing time.”

Meanwhile it emerges that the board has, of Sunday ( April 17) has introduced visiting which will enable patients to have one visit a day, with one visitor per visit and the visitor can change from day to day.

Visiting will still be by appointment only and visitors need to contact the ward to arrange a time to visit.