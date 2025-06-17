These common festival habits can cause potential health risks 🎶

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival season is finally here.

Thousands of music lovers will be attending festivals all over the UK.

However, experts are warning festivalgoers to avoid these common habits to avoid potential skin and health risks.

Festival season is back, with thousands of music lovers preparing to dance the night away to their favourite artists.

However, experts are warning that some of our common festival habits from sleeping in sweaty tents to sharing lip balm, could have bad consequences for our health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help music lovers stay fresh and healthy throughout festival season, Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist at Landys Chemist, has shared the potential skin and health risks that are linked with common festival habits and how to avoid them.

Health experts want you to stop making these common hygiene mistakes this festival season. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The common hygiene mistakes to avoid at festivals

Wearing eye glitter and face paint

While there’s nothing better than getting glammed up for a festival, it’s important to be aware of the dangers of not removing, or poorly removing, glitter and face paint.

Glitter particles can clog the hair follicles and oil glands on your eyelid, causing infections or inflammations, such as conjunctivitis, often referred to as pink eye.

If face paint is left on overnight, it can rub against the conjunctival or corneal surface, causing scratches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time, repeated damage could even affect your vision. Rhysa advises that you should take your time removing eye glitter and face paint, using soft cotton pads and gentle products to avoid any irritation.

Wearing tight clothing

Festivals have become fashion shows and runways for some, but wearing the wrong clothes can come with risks.

Wearing tight or uncomfortable clothing, particularly in warm conditions, can lead to yeast and bacterial growth, increasing the risk of thrush and other infections. It’s best to avoid the likes of tight bottoms, scratchy sequins, and certain fabrics that trap moisture and cause chafing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Rhysa advises that you should opt for breathable, lightweight materials that keep you cool and comfortable all day.

Not washing your face at night

It can tempting to go straight to sleep without washing your face, but Rhysa warns that skipping your night-time routine leaves a build-up of dirt or sweat, leading to clogged pores, breakouts, and skin irritation.

Skipping SPF

Do not skip your SPF, festivals will keep you outside in the sun, leaving you vulnerable to burning and causing long-term skin damage.

Ensure you keep your SPF on you all day so you can reapply throughout, with an SPF mist ideal for topping up whilst you’re on the go. Don’t forget your lips and scalp as they are just as much at risk as your skin. Spray your scalp regularly and apply an SPF lip balm to protect these areas thoroughly.

Sharing products with your friends

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing and borrowing your friend's makeup at a festival can be all part of the fun, but it can come at a cost, with one of the biggest risks of sharing makeup being cross-contamination.

When multiple people use the same products, bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms can transfer between the skin and the makeup item. This not only leads to clogged pores and breakouts but can also spread infections like herpes (HSV-1), especially through shared lip products.

Unwashed hands

When you’re in amongst crowds all day, forgetting to wash your hands can be easy, but are you aware of the types of bacteria they might encounter at festivals?

Your hands can come into contact with countless surfaces at a festival, which can cause infections like E. coli, leading to stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting. It’s important to remember to keep up your hand hygiene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.