Essential visiting only with one visit from one person per day is now in place to limit public contact in wards.

NHS Lanarkshire Executive Director of NMAHPs, Eddie Docherty, said: “We understand that patients in hospital are having a challenging time and want to have their family and friends around them for support. Unfortunately, it is our priority to protect our patients and staff as much as is possible and this is why we have made the difficult decision to limit visiting.”