NHS Lanarkshire has announced new change to visiting policy again

Changes have been made yet again to the policy for visitors at NHS Lanarkshire's hospitals after health chiefs said that once again, rising cases of Covid-19 were putting pressure on services.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:57 pm
Essential visiting only with one visit from one person per day is now in place to limit public contact in wards.

NHS Lanarkshire Executive Director of NMAHPs, Eddie Docherty, said: “We understand that patients in hospital are having a challenging time and want to have their family and friends around them for support. Unfortunately, it is our priority to protect our patients and staff as much as is possible and this is why we have made the difficult decision to limit visiting.”

It is being stressed that the decision was being reviewed daily and that these restrictions do not apply in maternity wards or mental health wards.

