Housing group praised for helping tenants access £18 million extra in benefits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Scottish housing, care and property-management group has been praised by tenants for helping them to access extra welfare benefits.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheatley Group’s benefits advisors helped 8652customers claim almost £18.5 million in unclaimed money, including Universal Credit, between August 2023 and August this year.

Two customers have spoken about the difference the extra benefits made to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Wood (23) and Mary Fisher (62), both from Glasgow, received support from Wheatley’s welfare benefits service in the last 12 months.

Wheatley's advisors helped tenants claim over £18m in benefits that they were entitled to

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Mary received help to apply for Universal Credit, as well as other benefits she was due but not accessing.

She was one of 5873 Wheatley Homes Glasgow customers helped in the past 12 months to claim benefits she might not otherwise have known about.

Mary said: “My business was badly affected by Covid and has taken a long time to recover, which meant I wasn’t bringing in as much as I had previously. I had been trying to access Universal Credit, but I was told I wasn’t eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very stressed and unwell trying to negotiate the benefits system and was getting further and further into arrears, which made me really worried. My housing officer suggested I speak with Wheatley’s benefits team and the advisor was able to sort everything out within a week.

“It turned out I was eligible for Universal Credit and was due money, which helped pay off all my rent arrears. I can’t thank the welfare benefits advisor enough. She was very reassuring and highly knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Wheatley’s benefits team to tenants who are struggling.”

Loretto Housing Association’s Josh Wood is unable to work due to health issues. Wheatley’s benefit team helped him claim everything he was due, including Universal Credit and a bus pass.

Freedom

Josh was one of 364 Loretto customers who were helped between August 2023 and August this year to access £777,685 in benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh said: “The welfare benefits advice team were a great help. They helped me get benefits set up including Housing Benefit and Universal Credit.

“My life is so much better than it was a year ago, because having the extra benefits gives me more freedom. I’m able to get out and about, which I couldn’t do as much because I was on the basic benefits.

“Before, a bus ticket could cost £5, and I had to really think about spending that. Now, with my bus pass, I can get out. It’s really given me my quality of life back.”

Wheatley Homes Glasgow and Loretto are both part of Wheatley Group, which also includes Wheatley Homes South, Wheatley Homes East and mid-market rent specialists Lowther.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1238 Wheatley Homes East tenants in the last year who has received support from their landlord and helped to access £2.6m in benefits they were entitled to.

Wheatley Homes South’s advice team supported over 1100 customers to get £2.8m benefits they were entitled to but not claiming.

Laura Pluck, Wheatley Group director of communities, said: “We know people are struggling in this current climate and we are doing everything we can to help our customers through it. Part of that is making sure they get all the benefits help they are entitled to.

“There’s no doubt the welfare benefits system is complicated and many of our customers feel overwhelmed when they try to apply for benefits. That’s where our welfare benefits advisors can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can carry out benefits checks to see if a customer is entitled to benefits. They will help the customer through the claims process and support them with appeals and reviews of benefits decisions.

“If any Wheatley customer is struggling with money, please get in touch with us as soon as you can. The sooner you contact our welfare benefits team, the sooner we can help you sort things out.”

The benefits advice service is part of Wheatley’s wraparound support available to tenants, which has seen a surge in demand during the cost-of-living crisis.

Wheatley tenants who would like to arrange an appointment with one of the welfare benefits advisors, should speak to their housing officer or call the Customer First Centre.