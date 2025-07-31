Tourists travelling to tropical climates could be at risk of catching illnesses we don’t normally have in the UK 🏥

Tourists are being urged to check what vaccinations they should get before travelling to certain destinations this summer.

Holidaymakers travelling to tropical climates could be putting themselves at risk of being exposed to diseases we don’t have in the UK.

Boots have revealed the most common diseases customers are asking advice on are rabies, Japanese encephalitis and hepatitis A.

As many of us prepare to jet off for our summer holidays, holidaymakers are being urged to double-check if there are any vaccinations they should get before travelling.

Many countries around the world have different illnesses that we don’t have in the UK, so it’s important to protect yourself before potentially being exposed.

Some countries may also require you to have proof of vaccinations to be allowed entry, and the last thing you want is to be turned away at customs.

Speaking to us about why we need to protect ourselves, Boots pharmacist Claire Nevinson said: “It’s important to take steps to protect our health when we travel abroad so we can focus on enjoying our holiday. Travel vaccinations may be recommended depending on where you are travelling, the activities you will be doing, and your age and general health.”

Depending on the country you are travelling to, you may need to get vaccinations or take medication for malaria. | Pexels, Connecting Flights Guide

Why do I need to get vaccinations before my holiday?

If you’re planning on visiting certain parts of the world this year, you may put yourself at risk of being exposed to diseases we don’t usually have in the UK.

Nevinson explained: “Travel vaccinations may be recommended for your trip as a measure to help prevent you picking these illnesses up. The childhood vaccination programme in the UK provides protection from several diseases, but it may also be necessary to consider boosters or other vaccinations.”

It’s also recommended to check if the destination you are planning to visit puts you at risk of malaria; if this is the case, you might need medication to prevent this. It’s important that antimalarials are started before you travel to a place where you might be at risk.

How do I check what travel vaccinations I need?

It’s recommended that six to eight weeks before you travel, you either see your GP or a private clinic that can assess the area you are visiting and offer you advice, medication or vaccinations.

Some vaccines will need to be given well in advance to allow your body to develop immunity, whilst others can involve several doses spread over several weeks or months.

Depending on the country you are travelling to, proof of vaccination may be required before you can enter, so it’s important to do as much research as early on as possible.

Boots offers a Quick Check Tool that can help you find out if the country you are visiting has any health risks.

