Huge rise in Omicron cases in Glasgow - over 1000 new cases in one day

The number of Omicron cases in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has shot up in one day.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:45 am

Figures published by Public Health Scotland before Christmas show that there was a huge jump in the number of Omicron cases identified.

On December 23, 722 cases of the Covid-19 variant had been identified in the Glasgow area.

However, just one day later that figure had risen to 1799.

That is a 250 per cent rise in Omicron cases between December 23 and 24.

The figures for covering Christmas Day and Boxing Day have not been released yet.

Public Health Scotland said that the huge rise in cases was because of a backlog of genotyping results being received by the health body that were undertaken in mid-December.

