‘I love being naked – now I’m teaching others the joys of nude living’

A woman who loves being naked has shared the benefits of her clothes-free life and why she is teaching others about the joys of nudity.

“If it wasn’t for the weather”, Steph Sinn would spend every day in the buff.

The 31-year-old refuses to wear bras, enjoys hiking in nothing but her boots and regularly visits clothing-optional beaches and hot springs.

Steph, who is a content creator with over 250,000 followers (@stephinspace), as well as a nude yoga instructor, says her lifestyle surprised her family at first and her love of being naked has also seen her lose friends in the past.

Content creator Steph teaches on the True Naked Yoga streaming platform

But the challenges are worth it, because there is nothing as “empowering” and “free” as hanging out in her birthday suit.

“We were born into this world naked and then conditioned to believe that our nude bodies are purely for sex,” said Steph, who is originally from Arizona but currently lives in Los Angeles.

“If being naked was socially acceptable, I would be naked all the time, depending on the weather.

“Even when I am wearing clothes, I don't wear bras or underwear. I find going commando to be the most comfortable for me.

“Is that my nude-loving self showing?

“I grew up in a pretty open household, with fond memories of afternoons playing naked on the lawn with a hose and slip ‘n’ slide, and was never shamed for my lack of clothing.

“Once I hit puberty, being naked openly around my family naturally dwindled but I was a competitive swimmer and so was around minimally-clothed humans all the time.

“I think this had an unconscious impact on me.

“My parents had their reservations when I became a nude model and yoga instructor but they were mainly concerned for my safety and how it might affect my future in ‘less open’ career settings.

“Luckily, they support me and now understand that I find it empowering.

“But I have had to close doors with a few friends I care about because of disagreements.

“That's been painful but I figure those who are truly meant to be in my life, regardless of their perspective on nudity, will stick around.

“I am just a gal who enjoys being free in my body and often that means not having any clothes on.”

The 31-year-old holistic health coach believes being naked is a “radically brave” way to say that you “love yourself”.

And that’s exactly why she enjoys her job of filming instructional yoga videos in the buff for others to follow, working for True Naked Yoga – a streaming platform that launched in 2018.

She said: “I first found out about nude yoga through a friend.

“I was already doing this at home by myself so helping others in this way was the perfect match.

“In my humble opinion, the number one benefit from being naked is the deepened connection with your body.

“Bodily awareness during any form of exercise is paramount if you don't want to injure yourself, and being naked can actually help you with technique and form.

“It also allows you to feel sensations that you wouldn't be able to feel otherwise if you were covered in bulky, tight or baggy clothing.

“I also like to go for nature hikes without clothes on or skinny-dip in the ocean or in wild lakes, and frequently visit clothing optional beaches and hot springs to meet like-minded people.”

Steph wants other people to realise just how great it can be to spend time naked regularly.

Aside from exercise, she says getting comfortable in your own skin in this way can help with body image issues.

She said: “In a world where we are taught to compare ourselves to others, bombarded to purchase the best make-up, sun tanning lotions, anti-aging creams, Botox and fillers, or alter our bodies to fit a specific trend, being naked is a radically brave act.

“It says that you love yourself, inside and out.

“Or at least that’s what it does for me.

“I hope to inspire others to take care of their body and to prioritise their health and wellness.

“It is a beautiful thing to connect with my surroundings and other humans in this way.”