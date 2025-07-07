Real customers show how Gut Wealth has helped them feel confident, calm and in control of their gut health. | Gut Wealth

IBS sufferers say this award-winning supplement helped them regain confidence and calm their gut — now available at 25% off for new customers.

“I’d be lucky if I even managed to sit through a meal without having to run to the toilet. There was absolutely no chance of leaving the house on those days — I was a slave to my bowels,” said Rhiannon, an IBS sufferer who shared her story on social media.

For Rhiannon, those painful, unpredictable days were a constant part of life with IBS. She described feeling “stuck at home all day, sent to bed early with intense cramps,” unable to enjoy meals, see friends, or plan anything without fear of an accident. Even simple pleasures like a morning coffee or a dinner with her partner became sources of anxiety.

This is the reality for an estimated 6.5 million people in the UK living with gut issues, with 13% saying their daily lives are significantly affected by bowel-related problems. Living with IBS can mean planning your day around the nearest bathroom, turning down invitations, and struggling to feel like yourself.

But now, an award-winning UK brand, Gut Wealth, is helping sufferers regain control of their lives — and for a limited time, it’s available at 25% off for new customers, with free UK delivery when you order here before 14 July 2025.

Real stories of relief

Gut Wealth is a citrus-flavoured postbiotic supplement designed to calm the gut, improve bowel regularity and reduce bloating — and it’s already made a difference for thousands of people. One long-time IBS sufferer, Linda, described her experience:

“I’ve suffered from IBS with diarrhoea for over 30 years. I’ve seen dietitians and doctors, tried probiotics, FODMAP and restrictive diets — nothing worked long term. Gut Wealth has allowed me to eat foods I hadn’t eaten for years, with no pain, bloating or loose stool.”

Rhiannon, whose words opened this article, shared how her life changed within weeks:

“After just two weeks on Gut Wealth, I wasn’t rushing to the toilet anymore and the cramps almost completely disappeared. Now I can eat what I want, go out with friends, and feel like myself again. My partner says it feels like he has the real me back.”

Easy to take, award-winning innovation

Gut Wealth comes in convenient 15g sachets — no refrigeration needed. Just tear, sip, and go. The unique postbiotic formula works with your microbiome to restore balance, ease discomfort, and support overall gut health, while delivering essential vitamins.

It’s already won MedTech and HealthTech StartUp of the Year 2024 and boasts a 4.7-star average rating from over 700 reviews.

“No more panic about getting to the toilet,” wrote one reviewer. “Urgency reduced, gut health improved. A true positive change to my life.”

“Not a cure — nothing I’ve tried so far is — but definitely reduces bloating and pain,” added another.

Order now to save 25%

If you’re ready to feel more like yourself again, Gut Wealth is offering new customers 25% off and free UK delivery on their first order — until 14 July 2025. Order here now and your discount will be applied automatically.

For many, like Rhiannon, it’s been the start of a calmer, freer, more confident life.

