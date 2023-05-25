Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rangers to trial Ibrox ‘singing section’ in Copland Stand next season
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Rangers sign Kieran Dowell from Norwich City on three-year deal
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Kiltwalk is young Glasgow woman's latest fundraiser as she tries to support cancer charity close to her heart

A young Glasgow woman has shared the emotional inspiration behind her recent accomplishments, having completed the the gruelling Kiltwalk challenge.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 12:00 BST

And that has seen her raise more than £2500 for charity.

Assistant school teacher, Alisha Wilson, completed the 23-mile to raise vital funds and awareness of Brain Tumour Research.

That's after her mother was diagnosed and treated for a brain tumour in 2010 – that saw her undergo her own gruelling challenge, with 10 operations in the space of just four months.

Most Popular

And for Ailisha, that was all the inspiration she needed to complete the Kiltwalk.

She told The Herald: “I don’t think my legs have ever been so tired, but it was so worth it.

Who knows where my mum would be if it wasn’t for all of the research that has already been done?

“If we can get funding for more research, then maybe others don’t need to go through what Mum has.”

Alisha’s mum, Gillian Wilson, was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma brain tumour in May 2010, with the diagnosis and subsequent treatment changing the family’s lives forever.

But thanks to the care and efforts of the NHS and Brain Tumour Research charity, there has always been hope of a brighter future.

And that’s something Ailisha wants to give others in the same position.

The Kiltwalk is the latest in a number of fundraising drives in which the 24-year-old has raised more thousands of pounds for the charity.

TURN TO PAGE 5

Related topics:GlasgowNHS