Kirsten joins Alzheimer’s Research UK to support dementia research

Kirsten Oswald attends the Alzheimer’s Research UK event in Parliament

In the UK nearly one million people are living with dementia, and it is one of the leading causes of death.

According to Alzheimers UK, 1,366 residents in East Renfrewshire are living with dementia, perhaps one third of them undiagnosed.

Not only does dementia cause harm and heartbreak, it also places a huge strain on health and social care system.

The economic cost to the UK of caring for people with dementia is estimated to grow from £24bn in 2014 to £59bn by 2050.

Ms Oswald was one of many MPs to meet with representatives from Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s leading dementia research charity, as well as people impacted by the condition.

Last July, Ms Oswald and her staff team received the first Digital Dementia Friends training session from East Renfrewshire dementia advisor, Nicola Kennedy.

Ms Oswald said: “I was delighted to join Alzheimer’s Research UK to show my support for their work to help find preventions, treatments and, one day, a cure for dementia.

“It is estimated that over 1,300 people are living with dementia in East Renfrewshire, with a devastating impact on them and their families.

“It is vital that we increase investment in dementia research to help make the progress needed to end the fear, harm and heartbreak caused by dementia.

“It is also vital that we do what we can to create Dementia Friendly Communities, which is why I was so pleased to have my whole staff team take part in Dementia Friendly training provided by Alzheimer Scotland.”

David Thomas, Head of Policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“A big thank you to Kirsten for taking the time to join us and support dementia research during World Alzheimer’s Month.