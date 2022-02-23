Post Office Logo

Post Office Ltd has announced that they are looking to replace the facility in the Spar premises which controversially closed its doors four weeks before Christmas.

This was despite protests from local politicians and residents, who faced longer journeys into other parts of Cumbernauld to avail of the many vital services provided at post offices.

Now it has emerged that a post office counter could become part of the conversion of the former Maltings pub site into a convenience store

An agent has been appointed for the new site and a consultation process has now been launched so residents can have their say.

That has been welcomed by MSP Jamie Hepburn who campaigned against the closure of the previous branch.

He said: "This is great news for Abronhill residents. I know, particularly over the Christmas period, that residents were missing easy access to Post Office facilities. We're glad our early engagement with the Post Office appears to have paid off and are grateful for their work to secure a new premises.

"I'm sure residents will be keen to show their support for these proposals by taking part in the consultation."

His Scottish National Party colleague Stuart McDonald who was also involved added: “This is very welcome and it would be great to see a positive response to the Post Office's consultation.

" I'm delighted that there has been a positive outcome and look forward to the community being served by a local post office once again."

Meanwhile Cumbernauld East Ward Councillor Tom Johnston has also welcomed the plan he campaigned for.

Councillor Johnston who also represents the Scottish National Party said: “This news comes as a great relief for the people of Abronhill, It is good that the new site is very close to the original Post Office site in the Shopping Centre. This means too that footfall in Abronhill Shopping Centre will at least be maintained at current levels."

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 261855 or via email to [email protected]