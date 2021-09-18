Make sure your wee ones are protected from the flu

Letters are being sent to parents and carers with details.

Appointment letters are now arriving inviting parents and carers to take children for the free flu nasal spray.

The spray is a quick and painless way of delivering the flu vaccine to children and won’t give the child flu. The letters will include details on where and when the vaccine will be given.

Nicola Steedma, deputy chief medical officer, said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people. That’s why we’re immunising all children aged from two up to secondary school pupils in S6 this year.

“With public health restrictions in place last year, people, including young children, were not exposed to the flu virus and are likely to have lower immunity to flu than in previous years.

"I’d urge all parents and carers to take up the offer of getting the free flu vaccine for their child this year and help stop the spread of flu. The vaccine is safe and offers the best protection we have against flu.”

Dr Mark Russell, associate medical director, added: “We have already started to invite parents and carers to attend a vaccination appointment.

"These letters are being sent in batches, starting with the youngest children. We would encourage you to attend the first appointment, however if you need to reschedule, details will be in the appointment letter. ”