Map shows where Omicron Covid-19 variant cases are in Britain

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that there were nine cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Scotland.

This includes four in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and another five in Lanarkshire.

It was also revealed that all of the cases were linked to one private event, and that none of the cases had connections with travel to southern Africa.

In an update to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon announced Scotland’s testing regime will be increased, with lateral flow tests to be made available for free at shopping centres, supermarkets, sports grounds and Christmas markets.

As cases continue to rise, our interactive map shows where the newest Omicron cases are being identified across Britain.