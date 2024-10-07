Marie Curie reaches £1.7 million milestone as Glasgow's brainiest business crowned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seventeen years on from when the Glasgow Brain Game was first launched in the city, Marie Curie has hit the £1.7million milestone from the iconic annual black tie quiz dinner which took place in the city on Thursday evening (3rd October) - raising a record amount for the charity and tipping it over the impressive fundraising total.

Labelled as one of the charity’s biggest fundraising events of the year, the Glasgow Brain Game welcomed high profile guests including Olympic gold medallist Duncan Scott MBE, radio DJs Gary Spence, Amber Zoe Livingstone and David Farrell and Tik Tok star and Scottish comedian Stuart Mitchell, as well as some of the biggest names from the Glasgow business community.

Around 500 top tier guests came together at the Glasgow Hilton to enjoy the famous Brain Game quiz.

Competition was fierce on the night, but it was the team from Waterfoot Properties who triumphed and took to the stage to accept the coveted trophy, raising more than £210,000 across the evening.

Waterfoot Properties were named Glasgow's brainiest business at the annual fundraising event

The Marie Curie Glasgow Brain Game committee chair, David Logue - who recently retired from Glasgow-based architects Gardiner & Theobald, who are long-time supporters of Marie Curie – also stepped down from his role as lead to pave the way for newly appointed chair, Mark Lewis of Rutherford Cross, to drive the event forward into 2025.

David announced the whopping £1.7million total at the end of the evening as his final role as chair.

A host of the city’s top companies participating included Alliance Print, KPMG, Tigerbond, McLaughlin & Harvey, Keir Construction, Livingston James and Springfield Properties, all helping raise those vital funds needed to keep Marie Curie caring and supporting terminally ill people and their loved ones.

Significant

Catherine Maclean, Special Events Lead at Marie Curie, said: “The Glasgow Brain Game is a huge event in our calendar and is such a significant night for the charity and the work we carry out in the city.

“We are absolutely delighted to have reached the total of £1.7million raised from the Glasgow Brain Game since it was first established. An amount like this has a massive impact to our beneficiaries and it was a great way to conclude our chair David Logue’s tenure as chair, who has made such a positive impact in reaching this staggering total.

“We have raised a record amount again this year which is fantastic. Although the event is now very well established in the city, the support from Glasgow’s business world continues to be overwhelming and the competition in the room on the night was truly electric.”

“A huge congratulations to the team from Waterfoot Properties in coming out on top and being crowned Glasgow’s brainiest business. This event wouldn’t be the success it is, without the added support of our event partners, United Airlines, Tigerbond, itison and Alliance Print”

"Marie Curie believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness.

“It’s thanks to the success of events like this that Marie Curie can continue to provide the best possible care for anyone living with a terminal illness, at home, in our hospices, or over the phone.”

The renowned Glasgow Brain Game quiz tested guest’s knowledge across six rounds including; Music, Sport and Back to the 90’s

A silent and live auction also took place, as well as a raffle in Partnership with United Airlines, to win two return business class flights to New York. A highlight of the night saw 500 grown adults play a nostalgic game of pass the parcel with prizes supplied for each table from event partner itison.