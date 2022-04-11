Mask restrictions to change in Scotland next Monday

Over the last two years it has become second nature to grab a new, clean mask every time you head out.
But, next week, those rules will be changing.
On Monday, April 18, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in indoor settings and on public transport come to an end.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last month that the legal restrictions would end, replaced by guidance.
The rules eased on wearing masks in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service earlier this month.