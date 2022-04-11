Mask restrictions to change in Scotland next Monday

Rules on wearing face coverings in indoor settings, including shops, restaurants and on public transport, change next Monday.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:38 pm

Over the last two years it has become second nature to grab a new, clean mask every time you head out.

But, next week, those rules will be changing.

On Monday, April 18, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in indoor settings and on public transport come to an end.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last month that the legal restrictions would end, replaced by guidance.

The rules eased on wearing masks in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service earlier this month.

