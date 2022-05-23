Monkeypox has been found in Scotland for the first time.

The infected patient is receiving care and treatment ‘appropriate to their condition’ and contact tracing is underway.

So far the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified 20 cases in England but expects more.

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Scotland

Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Wales and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to monitor and respond to potential and confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK.

The blistery rash can be mistaken for an STI and spreads to genital areas as well as breaking out on the face, it then turns to scabs and falls off.

Where does Monkeypox come from?

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in West and Central Africa. The West African strain that has been recently detected in the UK is generally a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone already infected and with symptoms of monkeypox.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS said: “Public Health Scotland is aware of an individual in Scotland who is confirmed to have monkeypox.

“The affected individual is being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.

“We are working with NHS Boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection.

“Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice. This may include the offer of vaccination. The overall risk to the general public is low.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkey pox include fever or high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genital area.