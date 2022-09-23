CEO

Professor Jann Gardner will take over from current chief executive Heather Knox who is retiring in November this year, after assuming the post in September 2020..

The appointment, after a detailed recruitment process has been welcomed by Cabinet Secretary for Health Humza Yousaf.

He said: “Professor Jann Gardner brings a wealth of experience and excellent leadership to the role, and I know she will work collaboratively with communities and partners to deliver the highest quality of care for the people of Lanarkshire.”

Martin Hill, chair of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We are delighted to announce that Professor Jann Gardner will be our new chief executive. Jann is a fantastic appointment for NHS Lanarkshire bringing with her vast experience and expertise in healthcare management. The panel were universally impressed by Jann, whose vision and leadership skills shone through. We look forward to welcoming her to NHS Lanarkshire.”

Professor Gardner said: “It is a privilege to be appointed chief executive at a time of huge challenge, but also great opportunities to improve health and wellbeing across Lanarkshire.

“NHS Lanarkshire’s highly-skilled specialists and dedicated staff have helped thousands of patients, providing them with high quality care and a better quality of life after treatment. With this strong track record, I am very proud to be joining an organisation that ensures that person centred care is at the heart of every discussion.”

With more than 25 years of healthcare management experience, Professor Gardner worked through progressively senior roles in her professional field and then within wider hospital and healthcare management.

Professor Gardner who started her career at Hairmyres Hospital has been chief executive of NHS Golden Jubilee since January 2019.

Before that, she was Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer in NHS Fife.