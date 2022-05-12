NHS Lanarkshire risk level is lowered

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the risk level has been reduced, services are at a "crucial point" according to Heather Knox, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive.

NHS Lanarkshire has been at the highest level of risk since October 2021. This was due to the acute hospitals being at full capacity, with a lack of available beds and staff who were either ill or isolating.

Now the risk level has gone from Black (immediate and tangible impact) to Red (significant intervention is required) but we’re not out of the woods yet.

Heather Knox, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive, said: “While we are stepping down the level of risk from black to red, it is important to stress that red is still not an ideal situation and that our services and staff are still extremely busy.

“For the first time in many months, the picture is looking a little brighter. There are fewer people with Covid-19 in our hospitals, the level of staff sickness is lower and we are starting to see an improvement in our ability to discharge patients.

“All of this has improved flow throughout our acute hospitals.

“This is thanks to the hard work of all health and social care staff and to the public who continue to stick with the Covid-19 safety measures.”

The availability of hospital beds and staff to meet the levels of demand are key factors in assessing the board’s risk level.