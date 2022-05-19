Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Heather Knox who has notched up 35 years of service in the NHS assumed the post after a three month spell working as interim chief executive, but has now said she will stand down.

Ms Knox released a statement about her imminent departure saying: “This has not been an easy decision to make. I have very much valued working with colleagues across NHS Lanarkshire – especially over the last few years. Our staff have shown outstanding professionalism and commitment in the way they have supported our patients, me in my role as chief executive, and each other during the pandemic.

“Despite all the ongoing pressures, I know colleagues will continue to make NHS Lanarkshire the wonderful place it is to work and deliver healthcare.

Martin Hill, chair of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Heather has made a huge and effective contribution to the success of NHS Lanarkshire and the development of such a positive organisational culture. Although we have worked together for a relatively short time, I have come to respect Heather’s hard work and dedication to NHS Lanarkshire

“On behalf of the Board and everyone in NHS Lanarkshire I want to thank her and wish her well when her retirement comes. We look forward to working with Heather for her remaining period in office.