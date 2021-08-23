North Lanarkshire residents encouraged to 'try something new'

YPSP member Molly Sands is trying out archery.

The challenge has been launched as part of the ‘Feel Your Personal Best’ campaign from sportscotland – Scotland’s national agency for sport and SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) – Scotland’s national mental health charity, and aims to help everyone to feel the benefits of physical activity and sport.

Current Motherwell Women and former Scotland international star, Leanne Crichton, said: “The pandemic has been tough for everyone so it’s now more important than ever that we do what can to take care of our mental and physical wellbeing. Getting out there and trying something new is a great way to do that and I am looking forward to seeing people across the country get behind this campaign.”

Basketball legend Kieron Achara said: “We all know the importance of good mental health so it is great to see SAMH and sportscotland working collaboratively to encourage people to be more active. Go out and try something new, it doesn’t have to be something you perceive to be difficult or challenging, the most important thing is that people get out there and try. Who knows that might me the start of a fantastic new journey.”

Members of the sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel (YPSP) are also backing the campaign and will each be taking on a new challenge to #TrySomething New. The YPSP is currently in its fifth two-year cycle and the 20-strong group have already started their work to help ensure the voice of young people is part of the sporting conversation across Scotland.

YPSP member Molly Sands (15) is trying archery as part of the challenge.

She said: “Getting involved in a new sport or physical activity is a great way for young people to put themselves out there, meet new people and try new things.

"It can be scary trying something new, especially if you don’t know other people there, but you never know how much you’ll enjoy something, and who you’ll meet, until you give it a go. Put yourself out there, give it a go and try something new.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “It has been a very difficult 18 months due to the pandemic but with restrictions continuing to ease now is the perfect opportunity for people to get out there and try something new. Keeping the body and mind active is crucial to our health and this campaign will encourage people to get out there and be active.

“I am delighted that the campaign is being backed by the Young People’s Sport Panel – a programme we are very proud of and one which wouldn’t be possible without the support of The National Lottery and lottery players.”