Number of probable suicides in Glasgow drops

The number of probable suicides in Glasgow dropped in 2020, according to the National Records of Scotland.

What does the data show: Figures released today show that 104 deaths occurred where the underlying cause was classified as intentional self harm or event of undetermined event. That was down from 106 in 2019, although far higher than the 69 recorded in 2015.

The five-year average, using old coding rules, has also dropped to 97, well down on the 146 average between 1991-1995.

How does it compare to the rest of Scotland: Glasgow was one of just four areas in Scotland to have a higher suicide rate higher than the entire country, at 15.6 per 100,000 people. Dundee topped the list at 23.9 per 100,000.

Nearby East Renfrewshire had the lowest recorded rate, at 8.7.

What about the whole of Scotland: The records show there were 805 probable suicides in Scotland in 2020, a three per cent decrease on 2019. Suicide deaths were above average between June and September. Men also accounted for most of the probable suicides, at 71 per cent.