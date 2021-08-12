Hutchesons owner confirms the bar and restaurant will not reopen

Hutchesons City Grill has closed down. (Picture: Hutchesons)
Hutchesons, which was located in the beautiful Hutchesons' Hall building in the Merchant City, was a popular restaurant, bar and brunch spot. Back in 2017, owners James and Louise Rusk revealed a new-look and name thanks to renovations.
Known for its champagne bingo brunches, brilliantly OTT Meet the Widow Halloween nights and its cosy cocktail bar, fans of Hutchesons may have noticed that all has been quiet on a reopening date.
On 11 August, all social media accounts were deleted and James Rusk confirmed that the restaurant and bar won’t reopen.
He said he hopes that the historic hall continues to be looked after.
Rusk and Rusk’s other hospitality businesses, The Spanish Butcher and the Butchershop have reopened.
Why it matters: Not only is it sad to see a Glasgow business shut down with its loss of jobs, the bar brought customers to the city centre. Also, the building is listed and had fallen into disrepair until a a £1.4 million refurbishment in 2014.