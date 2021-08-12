Hutchesons owner confirms the bar and restaurant will not reopen

Owner James Rusk has confirmed that the popular bar and restaurant won’t reopen now that restrictions have eased.

Hutchesons City Grill has closed down. (Picture: Hutchesons)

Hutchesons, which was located in the beautiful Hutchesons' Hall building in the Merchant City, was a popular restaurant, bar and brunch spot. Back in 2017, owners James and Louise Rusk revealed a new-look and name thanks to renovations.

Known for its champagne bingo brunches, brilliantly OTT Meet the Widow Halloween nights and its cosy cocktail bar, fans of Hutchesons may have noticed that all has been quiet on a reopening date.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 11 August, all social media accounts were deleted and James Rusk confirmed that the restaurant and bar won’t reopen.

He said he hopes that the historic hall continues to be looked after.

Rusk and Rusk’s other hospitality businesses, The Spanish Butcher and the Butchershop have reopened.