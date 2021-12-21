Omicron in Glasgow: Variant cases rise by 119 in one day

The number of Omicron cases identified in Glasgow has jumped up 119 in just one day.

On Monday, Public Health Scotland revealed that 345 cases of the Covid-19 variant had been identified in Glasgow.

However, one day later, that figure has risen to 464.

It means that almost one third of Omicron cases in Scotland are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area. NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire are second and third in the table, with 329 and 264 cases respectively.

Latest Scottish data

The Scottish Government announced today that 5242 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported reported in the last 24 hours.