A super GP surgery and health and social care centre is on track to open in 2024 on the site of the former Parkhead Hospital in the north east of Glasgow.

The £71 million building is to be home to three GP practices as well as a range of specialist services for children, older people, mental health, addiction, homelessness and others.

Parkhead library is due to move into the new building, which will also boast a cafe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Exciting community facility’

A spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Health & Social Care Partnership said: “The final business case for this exciting new community facility has been submitted to the Scottish Government. The site has been cleared and the North East (NE) Hub remains on course to open to the public in 2024.”

Plans for the new health centre in Parkhead.

The hub is to be the largest primary care development in the history of the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board and Scotland’s first net zero health and care centre.

An update on the project was presented to the health board meeting last week.

What is it hoped the hub will achieve?

A briefing report on the meeting said the hub will tackle health inequalities affecting people living in the north east of Glasgow.

It added: “The hub will include a wide range of primary, community and acute health services, social care services, cultural and leisure services, education and learning activities and provide space for community and voluntary sector organisations.

“The hub will enable us to deliver services in an integrated way for the benefit of local residents, with more seamless patient pathways as a result of multi-disciplinary, co-located teams.”