Ross Hall Hospital welcomes the latest robotic technology for knee replacement patients

Ross Hall Hospital, Scotland’s largest private hospital and part of Circle Health Group, has launched the latest robotic technology which promises to revolutionise the way knee replacement surgery is performed. The VELYS Robotic Assisted Solution, from Johnson & Johnson MedTech has been shown to improve patient outcomes with shorter stays in hospital and increased mobility post-surgery.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works exclusively with the ATTUNE™ Knee System, which has been shown to improve patient-reported outcomes by working in harmony with the patient’s anatomy to deliver significant improvements in post-operative stability and motion. The system crucially focuses on assisting surgeons to protect and preserve the soft tissue envelope around the knee joint.

Promising ever greater precision, combined with CT-free technology, the VELYS robot delivers optimised implant placement and predictable results that show patients recover from surgery with increased mobility and shorter stays in hospital.

Ross Hall Hospital is the only private hospital in Scotland offering this service, offering patients across Scotland the latest in robotic surgical technology. In the UK, over 70,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed each year with most patients being over 65 years old.

Staff at Ross Hall Hospital with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

The first VELYS case took place take on 23 April and patients looking to find out more about robotic surgery are encouraged to visit: https://www.circlehealthgroup.co.uk/hospitals/ross-hall-hospital/knee-surgery

Commenting on the launch, Mhairi Jefferies, Executive Director of Ross Hall Hospital, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Johnson & Johnson Med Tech to deploy the VELYS system at Ross Hall Hospital. We know our patients are looking for faster recovery rimes and an improved quality of life post-surgery. The arrival of this system promises to offer our patients the latest and best technology on their doorstep.”