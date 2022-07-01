South Lanarkshire Integration Joint Board publishes strategy to meet shared ambitions of local communities

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soumen Sengupta, South Lanarkshire’s director of Health and Social Care

The document has been developed with – and to meet the ambitions of – local communities. It also recognises the ongoing dedication of health and social care staff as well as partners.

The finalised document is now available in hard copy and digital format – with a two minute clip (https://vimeo.com/689689109/cb5228bd69) summarising its essence.

Soumen Sengupta, director of Health and Social Care, said: “The Plan is based on empathy, aspires to empower and has an ambition to elevate.

“In terms of empathy, we’ve taken time to listen and understand when devising the document.

“Hard-won lessons and real-life experience of the last two years have been harnessed to frame this approach. We know – and we get – recent times have been exceptionally difficult.

“The Plan sets out how we will continue to support our communities and our people, whilst we keep moving forward and creating stability by doing things differently.

“We’ll build on what's strong, not what's wrong or simply falling back to what we did before

“The Plan is also designed to empower. The quality of our relationships is fundamental.

“We plan to empower staff and partners to work together – working across boundaries to strengthen and develop approaches – so we can collectively flourish.

“Finally, the Plan is rooted in an ambition to elevate. Recent times have shown our Partnership can innovate at meteoric pace.

“We were challenged to build on that - and cast off nostalgia for traditional models of care. Our ambition is to meet these aspirations with bold and stellar solutions.”

Lesley McDonald, Integration Joint Board Chair, added: “A constant of our future directions is the continued expertise, compassion and focus of our staff and partners supporting the health and wellbeing of people in South Lanarkshire