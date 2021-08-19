Springburn: Disability charity's brain injury unit is extended

Eastfield brain injury extension Springburn

A grand opening day is taking place to mark the new extension to Eastfields, run by the Disabilities Trust.

The national charity provides specialist community-based and residential support for adults with acquired brain injury, complex physical or learning disabilities and for people with autism.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity started off initially with Graham Anderson House in Glasgow which is a 29-bed hospital.

They then developed Eastfields at Springburn, which was previously a 12-bed/3 unit care home.

Leigh Cochrane at Eastfield said: “Due to the demand for brain injury services, we decided to build extensions on each of the three units at Eastfields, taking the number of beds from 12 to 24.

"The developments had been in the works for the past few years and have since been completed.”

A Grand Opening day for the Eastfields extensions takes place on Friday September 10, from 1-3.30pm.

Leigh added: “We are excited to invite you to join us for an afternoon to celebrate alongside the people we support, our CEO Irene Sobowale and Depute Lord Provost.

"Ever since Eastfields opened in 2015 there has been a high demand for our services, therefore the new extension has meant we are now able to double the number of people we can support.”