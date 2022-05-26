Support to help disabled people in East Dunbartonshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AskSARA for independent living support at home in East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, as a member of the EquipU partnership, is working together with the Disability Living Foundation (DLF) to provide guidance and advice.

AskSARA is a website that takes people through a series of questions to identify if they would benefit from any aids and adaptations.

According to the council, the website is an easy accessible self-management tool that provides information and advice, which can aid with independent living.

The DLF is part of the Shaw Trust and AskSARA is part of their Living Made Easy website, which provides clear practical advice and information on products and suppliers of daily living equipment.

Caroline Sinclair, Chief Officer for East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, firmly believes this website will be of benefit.

She said, “AskSARA is an accessible, user-friendly self-help tool that enables older people, and people with disabilities of all ages, to identify products that will help them to stay independent in their own homes.

“It is clearly set out and you can choose to answer questions about your home, your health or daily activities and receive a report with equipment and solutions that may make your life easier. Importantly, it is free to use and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The AskSARA website aims to improve and increase access to equipment and other environmental Solutions.

"It can help people to stay safe, healthy and independent by suggesting solutions that they and their families or carers may not have been aware of or have thought of before.

Alison Docherty, Manager for the EquipU Partnership added: “There’s a wide variety of equipment solutions available to make life easier for people of all ages.

"People often don’t know what it is they need to help them. This initiative is an example of health and social care services commitment to support people to independently identify their needs, and self-manage their conditions, wherever possible.”