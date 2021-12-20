Surge in Omicron cases in Glasgow

The number of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in Glasgow is continuing to surge.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that there are 345 cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde today (Monday).

While that is up just eight cases on the figures released on Sunday, it is up by 80 on the case numbers from Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 1111 Omicron cases in Scotland, with Glasgow having a higher case number than any other NHS board area.

Scottish figures

The Scottish Government announced today that 6734 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

There were no new reported deaths of people who have tested positive (however, Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends).