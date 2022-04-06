There are 11 known cases of the condition across four health boards, including NHS Lanarkshire which mostly emerged in March. As yet, there is no clear connection between the cases All potential causes are being explored but infection is considered to be a more probable source this time.

Now a warning has been issued so that parents can look for the telltale signs of the condition which affects just a handful of Scots per year.