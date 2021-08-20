Watch: Shocking footage of mountains of rubbish at illegal Glasgow dump site

Footage has emerged showing vast amounts of rubbish lying rotting under a motorway flyover in Glasgow after being dumped there.

What’s happening? Piles of rubbish, including countless household items such as fridges, washing machines, baths and toilets, as well as doors, windows, furniture, building rubble and bin bags, can be seen strewn across ground beneath the M8 in the Blochairn area of the city.

The eyesore, suspected to contain asbestos and other potentially dangerous material, has been branded a disgrace by residents, politicians and anti-littering groups.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area is fenced in, but the gate has been broken off, allowing easy access for tippers.

Who is behind it? Organised crime gangs are thought to be behind systematic illegal dumping at the site, near Alexandra Park.

What is being done about it? Responsibility for the site lies with infrastructure services and engineering company Amey, which maintains the south-west trunk road network.

“We share local concerns about illegal fly-tipping and dumping of materials at this site, which in some cases is in a potentially hazardous manner,” an Amey spokesperson said.

“We are in the process of identifying and engaging specialist contractors to remove these materials, which need to be separated, removed and transported from this site.

“We have also been in contact with Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and other key stakeholders regarding measures to secure these locations and prevent further dumping, which appears to be the work of highly-organised and resourced gangs.”

Glasgow City Council said it was clear ordinary residents were not behind the tipping, which is being carried out on an industrial scale.

Jennifer Shearer, head of enforcement at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “This type of crime has a real impact on local communities, legitimate business and the public agencies who are working to tackle it.

“Waste crime can cause serious pollution.

“It puts communities at risk and places further stress on legitimate operators.

“It also impacts investment and economic growth.”

What’s the penalty for fly tipping? Unauthorised disposal of rubbish is against the law, carrying penalties of imprisonment and fines up to £40,000.

Serious and organised waste crime is estimated to cost at least £600 million a year to the UK economy, with Scots paying £53m annually for removal of illegal rubbish.

Scotland’s environmental watchdog has warned criminals will be found and caught.