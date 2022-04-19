What are the Covid rules in Scotland? Changes after mask restrictions end

Over the last two years people in Scotland have been wearing masks on public transport, giving out their contact details in restaurants, and forming queues to limit numbers in shops.

But, with Covid-19 numbers now dropping and newer variants proving less dangerous than the originals, restrictions have been eased and rules ended.

On Monday, the Scottish Government ended the legal requirement to wear face coverings and masks in indoor settings.

While people are still being encouraged to wear masks - whether that’s on trains or in shops - this is just guidance, and you won’t be breaking any rules if you decide not to.

So, what are the rules now that this requirement has been lifted?

What are the Covid rules in Scotland?

Well, the good news is that there are no Covid rules in Scotland anymore. All restrictions have been lifted - although, as the Government is eager to point out, that does not mean the virus has gone.

It is still urging people to be smart: get the vaccine when offered, open windows when socialising indoors, wear a face covering in indoor spaces, wash your hands, take a PCR test and isolate if you have symptoms, and take an LFD test before visiting someone at hospital or in a care home.

What do I do if I have Covid symptoms?

As mentioned above, people should take a PCR test and isolate if you have symptoms.

This advice is remaining in place until April 30.

Free LFD tests are no longer generally available to members of the public.

Some groups can still get free LFD tests. You can order tests if you are: a fully vaccinated close contact of someone who has tested positive; self-isolating due to having tested positive; visiting a hospital or care home; an unpaid carer; eligible for covid treatments.

What are the travel rules in Scotland?

There are no Covid-19 rules for people who are travelling and arriving in Scotland - these ended in March.

However, if you are travelling to another country, they might still have rules in place. It’s important to check online to see what the restrictions and rules are in the place you’re travelling to.

