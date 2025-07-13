Record numbers of flu cases in Australia could suggest a similarly severe flu season across the UK this winter 🤧

Fears are growing over a flu outbreak this winter after cases soar in Australia.

Australia is currently in the middle of one of its worst winters for flu infections in the last decade.

Experts are keeping a close eye on the rising case numbers of flu in the Southern Hemisphere which can be an indicator of how bad things could be in winter 2025.

In Southern Australia weekly infections are approaching a five-year high with over 1,000 people hospitalised - an increase of more than 327 from the same time last year.

Experts at Well Pharmacy are keeping a close eye on the rising cases in a bid to determine the scale of the impending wave to hit the UK. Flu was linked with 7,757 excess deaths in England last year. There have been 240 deaths in Australia up to the end of May.

For this reason, UK pharmacies are stocking up on flu vaccines over fears of a severe outbreak this winter. Well pharmacists are urging those who are vulnerable and elderly, particularly those who are immunosuppressed, to book their flu jab before the season starts.

Australia is currently in the middle of one of its worst winters for flu infections in the last decade. | Pexels, Kaboompics.com

Who is eligible for a flu vaccine?

The flu jab is offered to those who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the flu, it is available on the NHS every year during autumn and winter for those who meet the criteria.

To be eligible to receive the NHS flu jab you must:

aged 65 or over

have a certain long-term health conditions

be pregnant

live in a care home

be the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

If you are a frontline health and social care worker you are able to access the flu jab through your employer.

Well Pharmacy deputy superintendent George Sandhu said: “Australian flu data is a strong indicator for how badly the UK will be hit. And, with Australia in the midst of a bad outbreak of flu, those alarming figures would suggest we are on course for an equally nasty flu season.

“While the weather is fine, it’s easy to overlook the importance of being prepared for the colder months ahead, but I would urge all those eligible for a free flu jab to get themselves - or those eligible friends and relatives - booked in to ensure they have the very best protection this winter.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of the flu and who is eligible for the flu vaccine at NHS.UK.