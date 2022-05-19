Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suicide Prevention Lanarkshire has launched a smartphone app in conjunction with the club that's aimed squarely at those who are struggling and their loved ones. Details about awareness sessions, facts and myths around suicide, how to start the conversation about suicide, and how to access crucial support helplines are featured

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The app has been created in partnership with both North and Lanarkshire Council and South Lanarkshire Council suicide prevention initiatives. A spokesperson said: “The more we talk about suicide openly, the sooner we reduce the fear and stigma that surrounds it. Talking helps. Low mood can be lifted.”