Govanhill event celebrates diverse community heritage

The event will coincide with COP26

Sustainable Stories: Capturing an Age of Change in Community Archives Heritage Groups is an opportunity to celebrate the diverse community archives and heritage groups in Scotland.

The day will be filled with presentations and workshops from a wide number of groups from the Outer Hebrides to Scotland’s Roma community.

Focussing on sustainable stories, the conference will discuss how community archives and heritage groups can engage with critical questions around the environment and climate action.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the resilience of communities has been on full display and this networking event will inform and inspire to tackle the challenge of adapting to thrive in this age of change.