Little boys show off their Xmas presents (including astronaut suits and Space Hoppers) in Crown Street in the Gorbals area of Glasgow in December 1970.
13 photos taking you back to Glasgow in the 1970s

A look back at the industrial, political and leisure landscape of Glasgow in the 70s.

By Rosalind Erskine
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 9:00 am

From the construction of the Kingston Bridge to power cuts, and familiar politics, here we take a look back at life in Glasgow in the 70s.

James McKay lighting a gas lamp in a tenement stair in Glasgow during the power cuts of December 1970.

Holidaymakers enjoy the sun in Balloch as the Maid of the Forth paddle steamer passes by in Loch Lomond, July 1972

Little boys show off their Xmas presents (including new football boots, a football and a Celtic strip) in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields Glasgow in December 1970.

Marc Bolan on stage at Glasgow Apollo 1974.

